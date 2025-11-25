Tuesday, November 25, 2025 | 01:15 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Restaurant Brands Asia fires up the grill after value hunters step in

Restaurant Brands Asia fires up the grill after value hunters step in

Image

Last Updated : Nov 25 2025 | 1:04 PM IST

Restaurant Brands Asia rose 4.56% to Rs 64 as investors stepped in to accumulate the stock after a sustained decline.

The counter has been under pressure recently, slipping 8.49% over the past month, 18.51% in three months, and 20.05% over the last year.

Restaurant Brands Asia is the national master franchisee of the Burger King brand in India. It has exclusive rights to develop, establish, operate and franchise Burger King branded restaurants across India. RBA's subsidiaries are exclusive national master franchisees of the brands Burger King and Popeyes in Indonesia.

On a consolidated basis, Restaurant Brands Asia reported net loss of Rs 58.60 crore in Q2 September 2025, lower than net loss of Rs 60.17 crore in Q2 September 2024. Net sales jumped 11.23% YoY to Rs 703.43 crore in Q2 September 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Niraj Cement Structurals hits the roof after securing Rs 220-cr NHIDCL order

Niraj Cement Structurals hits the roof after securing Rs 220-cr NHIDCL order

B. L. Kashyap advances after securing order worth Rs 254 crore from DLF Home Developers

B. L. Kashyap advances after securing order worth Rs 254 crore from DLF Home Developers

Orient Electric rebounds on value buying

Orient Electric rebounds on value buying

Total outstanding credit to commercial sector up by 13%

Total outstanding credit to commercial sector up by 13%

Overall financial conditions remained benign, says RBI

Overall financial conditions remained benign, says RBI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2025 | 12:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPORam Mandir DhwajarohanChatGPT Shopping ResearchBank Holiday TodayPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon