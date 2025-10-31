Mphasis posts over 6% QoQ rise in Q2 PAT; clocks TCV of $528 million

Mphasis has reported 6.20% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 469.07 crore on a 4.54% rise in revenue to Rs 3,901.91 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.
In constant currency terms, the company recorded revenue growth of 2.0% on a sequential basis.
Profit before interest, depreciation and taxes (PBIDT) for the period under review was Rs 796.26 crore, up 12.7% YoY. PBIDT margin for the second quarter of FY25 was 20.41% as against 21.00% posted in the first quarter of FY25.
Profit before tax in Q2 FY26 stood at Rs 624.78, up by 2.41% from Rs 610.07 crore in Q1 FY25.
The company recorded new TCV wins of $528 million in direct, of which 87% was in new-gen services.
Also Read
Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and managing director, Mphasis, said: Our early, focused investments in AI have positioned Mphasis as a strategic partner for clients navigating their transformation journey.
Another strong quarter of TCV wins of $528 million is a testimony to our AI first approach delivering business outcomes, across diverse industries.
Mphasis is a leading Information Technology (IT) solutions provider specializing in cloud and cognitive services.
The scrip fell 2.67% to currently trade at Rs 2817.65 on the BSE.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content