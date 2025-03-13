Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 04:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MPIDC allots 113 acre land to Shakti Pumps' subsidiary for setting up solar cell manufacturing unit

MPIDC allots 113 acre land to Shakti Pumps' subsidiary for setting up solar cell manufacturing unit

Image

Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 4:04 PM IST
Shakti Pumps (India) announced that the Madhya Pradesh Industrial Development Corporation (MPIDC) has sanctioned 113 Acre land to our wholly owned subsidiary company i.e. Shakti Energy Solutions. This land is located at Smart Industrial Township, Sector - 7, Pithampur, Dist. Dhar (M.P.). This land will be utilized for setting up a solar cell and PV module manufacturing facility, using wafers as input material.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Passenger vehicle sales rise 2% in February , upcoming festivities likely to drive demand: SIAM

Passenger vehicle sales rise 2% in February , upcoming festivities likely to drive demand: SIAM

Gensol Engineering drops 55% in thirteen days

Gensol Engineering drops 55% in thirteen days

Sensex slides 149 pts; realty shares drop

Sensex slides 149 pts; realty shares drop

Patanjali Foods allots 1.82 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Patanjali Foods allots 1.82 lakh equity shares under ESOP

Jubilant Foodworks announces resignation of EVP and Business Head - Dunkin

Jubilant Foodworks announces resignation of EVP and Business Head - Dunkin

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayHoli 2025 Stock Market HolidaySensex TodayLatest News LIVEUP Police Result OutSSC CGL Final Results 2024Starlink Debut in India Soon
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon