MPS consolidated net profit rises 17.35% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 37.15% to Rs 177.70 croreNet profit of MPS rose 17.35% to Rs 35.24 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 30.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 37.15% to Rs 177.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 129.57 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales177.70129.57 37 OPM %30.1131.30 -PBDT54.8845.35 21 PBT48.0640.79 18 NP35.2430.03 17
