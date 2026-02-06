MRF consolidated net profit rises 119.32% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.99% to Rs 8050.43 crore

Net profit of MRF rose 119.32% to Rs 691.83 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 315.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.99% to Rs 8050.43 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 7000.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8050.437000.8217.3811.921432.59839.17994.56424.18691.83315.45

Powered by Capital Market - Live News