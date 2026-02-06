Friday, February 06, 2026 | 10:19 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Talbros Auto and its JVs win orders worth Rs 1,000 cr

Last Updated : Feb 06 2026 | 10:17 AM IST

Talbros Automotive Components along with its JV's has received orders worth over Rs. 1,000 crore for both domestic and exports market from the leading OEMs.

These orders are to be executed over the period of next 5 years. These include orders from all the company's product lines like gaskets, heat shields, forging components, hoses & anti vibration parts and chassis components.

The commercialization for these products will start from FY27.

Secured orders worth ~Rs. 250 crore (includes ~Rs. 110 crore of exports) from the sealing business of gaskets and heat shield products Secured export orders of ~Rs. 500 crore in the forgings business. A significant portion of these orders is from a newly onboarded customer a major European based global automotive component supplier Secured export orders of ~Rs. 90 crore through the JV, Marelli Talbros Chassis Systems, for BIW components from a multinational automobile manufacturer producing luxury vehicles and SUVs. These orders cater to the EV segment. Secured orders through the JV, Talbros Marugo Rubber worth ~Rs. 170 crore in the domestic market for products like Hoses and Anti-vibration parts.

First Published: Feb 06 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

