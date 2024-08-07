MRF Ltd drops for fifth straight session

MRF Ltd is quoting at Rs 134763.8, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.2% in last one year as compared to a 23.78% rally in NIFTY and a 61.89% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

MRF Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 134763.8, down 0.67% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.97% on the day, quoting at 24224.25. The Sensex is at 79204.53, up 0.78%.MRF Ltd has gained around 4.65% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which MRF Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 1.67% in last one month and is currently quoting at 24520.05, up 1.3% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4446 shares today, compared to the daily average of 11860 shares in last one month.