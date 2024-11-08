Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / MRF slips after Q2 PAT tumbles 20% YoY; declares interim dividend of Rs 3/share

MRF slips after Q2 PAT tumbles 20% YoY; declares interim dividend of Rs 3/share

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

MRF declined 1.75% to Rs 1,18,840.80 after the company's consolidated net profit declined 19.77% to Rs 470.70 crore despite 10.68% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 6,881.09 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

Profit before tax (PBT) fell 20.17% YoY to Rs 631.18 crore during the quarter.

Total expenses jumped 15.75% YoY to Rs in Q2 FY25. Cost of material consumed stood at Rs 4,740.85 crore (up 26.46%), employee benefit expenses stood at Rs 477.75 crore ( up 7.71% YoY), finance cost was at Rs 83.78 crore (down 2.06% YoY) during the period under review.

On margin front, the tyre manufacturers operating margin contracted to 8.74% in Q2 FY25 as against 12.96% in Q2 FY24. Net profit margin reduced to 6.73% in Q2 FY25 from 9.33% in Q2 FY24.

 

Meanwhile, the companys board declared an interim dividend of Rs 3 per share for FY25. The company has fixed Tuesday, 19th November, 2024 as the record date for the purpose of payment of interim dividend. The interim dividend will be paid on or after 29th November 2024.

MRF is engaged in the manufacture of rubber products such as tyre, tubes, flaps, tread rubber and/or trading in rubber and rubber chemicals.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Israeli settlement named after Trump hopes for opportunity after election

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex rangebound at 79,400, Nifty at 24,150; Swiggy IPO subscribed fully

Supreme Court, SC

LIVE: SC overrules 1967 verdict denying AMU minority status, new bench to decide

Tata India Innovation Fund opens for subscription on 11 Nov: Worth it?

Tata India Innovation Fund opens for subscription on 11 Nov: Worth it?

Reliance

Reliance Power shares drop 5% after it gets debarred from SECI for 3 yrs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2024 | 1:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodaySagility India IPO AllotmentPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon