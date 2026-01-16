GIFT Nifty suggests possible red start for equities; Taiwan to invest $250 billion in U.S. chipmaking industry

GIFT Nifty:

GIFT Nifty January 2026 futures were down 14.50 points, hinting towards a possible red opening for the Nifty 50 today.

Institutional Flows:

Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) sold shares worth Rs 4,781.24 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs) were net buyers to the tune of Rs 5,217.28 crore in the Indian equity market on 14 January 2026, provisional data showed.

The FIIs had sold shares worth Rs 21,706.27 so far in January. This follows their cash sales of Rs 34,349.62 crore in December and Rs 17,500.31 crore in November.

Global Markets:

Asia market broadly traded mixed on Friday even as major chip stocks edged higher.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. rose in trade after the company delivered another record quarter, saying it expects to boost capital spending in 2026 to between $52 billion and $56 billion.

Investors across the region were also watching chip-related stocks after the U.S. reached a trade deal with Taiwan. Under the agreement, Taiwanese semiconductor companies commited to invest at least $250 billion in U.S. production capacity in exchange for lower reciprocal tariffs.

Overnight in the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average added 0.60%, while the S&P 500 rose 0.26% and the Nasdaq Composite advanced 0.25%.

U.S. bank stocks also advanced after the latest raft of quarterly earnings. Goldman Sachs advanced more than 4% after its fourth-quarter profit topped widely reported earnings estimates.

Morgan Stanley surged nearly 6% after its wealth management unit contributed to top- and bottom-line beats in the fourth quarter.

The rally also came on the back of solid economic data. Jobless claims data for the week ending Jan. 10 came in at 198,000, lower than the 215,000 expected by economists polled by Dow Jones.

Domestic Market:

Benchmark equity indices closed lower for a second straight session on Wednesday as profit booking, foreign institutional selling, and F&O contract expiry on the BSE weighed on sentiment.

Investors tracked progress on the India-US trade agreement, ongoing Q3 earnings results, and global geopolitical developments, while remaining cautious ahead of a US Supreme Court ruling on the legality of President Donald Trumps tariff measures.

The Nifty slipped below the 25,700 level. IT and automobile stocks led the declines, while metal stocks and PSU banks attracted buying interest.

The S&P BSE Sensex slipped 244.98 points or 0.29% to 83,382.71. The Nifty 50 index lost 66.70 points or 0.26% to 25,665.60. In two consecutive trading sessions, the Sensex declined 0.60% while the Nifty fell 0.48%.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News