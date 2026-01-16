Stock Alert: Infosys, HDB Financial Services, Waaree Renewable, Jio Financial Services, HDFC Life Insurance

Steel Authority of India (SAIL) and Sammaan Capital shares are banned from F&O trading on 16 January 2026.

Result Today:

Reliance Industries, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Technologies, Bajaj Healthcare, Central Bank of India, Federal Bank, Geojit Financial Services, JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals, Jindal Saw, JSW Infrastructure, Kesoram Industries, L&T Finance, Polycab India, Poonawalla Fincorp, Sobha, and Leela Palaces Hotels & Resorts will release their quarterly results today.

Maharashtra elections result 2026 Updates:

The state election commission will announce the results of the high-stakes elections to Maharashtra's 29 municipal corporations, including Mumbai's Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), on Friday. Elections for 2,869 seats across 893 wards in Maharashtra took place on 15 January, and the counting of votes will begin at 10 am today. Some of the key municipal corporations to watch are Mumbai, Pune, Thane, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Kalyan-Dombivli, Mira-Bhayandar, Ulhasnagar and Navi Mumbai, among others.

Stocks to Watch:

Infosys reported a 9.6% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 6,654 crore on a 2.22% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 45,479 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY25.

HDB Financial Services reported a 36.33% jump in net profit to Rs 643.9 crore on 12.78% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,673.5 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Waaree Renewables consolidated net profit jumped 122.22% to Rs 120 crore on 136.4% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 851 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q3 FY25.

Jio Financial Services consolidated net profit declined 8.8% to Rs 269 crore despite a 100.7% jump in total income to Rs 901 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

HDFC Life Insurance reported a 0.8% decline in consolidated net profit to Rs 418 crore despite a 9% rise in net premium income to Rs 18,351 crore in Q3 FY26 compared with Q3 FY25.

L&T Technology Services reported a 7.9% decline in net profit to Rs 303 crore on 1.9% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 2,924 crore in Q3 FY26 over Q2 FY26.

TVS Supply Chain informed that it has appointed Vikas Chadha as its Global CEO, effective 22 January 2026.

Transrail Lighting said that it received orders worth Rs 527 crore from the MENA region, Africa, and India, taking its cumulative order inflows for FY26 to Rs 5,637 crore.

Railtel Corporation informed that it has received a letter of acceptance (LoA) worth Rs 88 crore from Central Railway.

