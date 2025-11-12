Mrs Bectors Food Specialities consolidated net profit declines 6.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.11% to Rs 551.42 croreNet profit of Mrs Bectors Food Specialities declined 6.24% to Rs 36.51 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 38.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 11.11% to Rs 551.42 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 496.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales551.42496.29 11 OPM %12.5614.20 -PBDT72.5471.85 1 PBT48.8452.50 -7 NP36.5138.94 -6
