MSECL secures order of Rs 3.19 cr from South Western Railway

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:05 AM IST
Monarch Surveyors and Engineering Consultants announced that it has recently received Letter of Acceptance for providing facilitation to Competent Authority for Land Acquisition (CALA) under the Railway Act, 1989 work to the Railway Projects of Doubling and traffic facility works between Chikajajur and Bellary stations in Mysuru Division and Hubballi Division of South Western Railway. The total order value of the project is Rs. 3.19 crore.

