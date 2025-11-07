Friday, November 07, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Welspun Enterprises secures BMC project of Rs 3,145 cr

Welspun Enterprises secures BMC project of Rs 3,145 cr

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 10:04 AM IST

Welspun Enterprises has received letter of acceptance from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the a water treatment plant project for a total contract value of ~ Rs. 3,145 crore (including O&M value of ~Rs. 1,156 crore and excluding Provisional Sum of ~Rs. 29 crore).

The project entails development of a new 910 MLD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Instrumentation works at Panjrapur, Maharashtra on Design, Build & Operate Contract basis.

The project is to be designed and build within a period of 48 months (inclusive of monsoon) and is to be comprehensively Operated and Maintained for a period of 15 years thereafter. The project is proposed to be executed with Veolia Water Technologies, Malaysia, as the technology partner.

 

With the new order inflow, the consolidated order book will be ~Rs. 16,330 crore (less execution done in Q2 FY26).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

MCX registers 29% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; average daily turnover rises to Rs 4.11 lakh crore

MCX registers 29% YoY jump in Q2 PAT; average daily turnover rises to Rs 4.11 lakh crore

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slides 3.2%, BSE Telecommunication index Drops 1.13%

Bharti Airtel Ltd Slides 3.2%, BSE Telecommunication index Drops 1.13%

Indices tumble in early trade; breadth weak

Indices tumble in early trade; breadth weak

Mild rebound in dollar and muted local equities weigh on rupee

Mild rebound in dollar and muted local equities weigh on rupee

Nesco Q2 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 119 cr; revenue up 25% on strong segmental growth

Nesco Q2 PAT rises 11% YoY to Rs 119 cr; revenue up 25% on strong segmental growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 07 2025 | 9:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayBreakout Stocks to buy todayElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageDonald Trump India VisitDelhi Police Traffic Advisory on Vande Mataram 150 AnniversaryPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon