Welspun Enterprises secures BMC project of Rs 3,145 cr

Welspun Enterprises has received letter of acceptance from Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation for the a water treatment plant project for a total contract value of ~ Rs. 3,145 crore (including O&M value of ~Rs. 1,156 crore and excluding Provisional Sum of ~Rs. 29 crore).
The project entails development of a new 910 MLD Water Treatment Plant (WTP) including Civil, Mechanical, Electrical & Instrumentation works at Panjrapur, Maharashtra on Design, Build & Operate Contract basis.
The project is to be designed and build within a period of 48 months (inclusive of monsoon) and is to be comprehensively Operated and Maintained for a period of 15 years thereafter. The project is proposed to be executed with Veolia Water Technologies, Malaysia, as the technology partner.
With the new order inflow, the consolidated order book will be ~Rs. 16,330 crore (less execution done in Q2 FY26).
