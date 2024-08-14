MSTC consolidated net profit rises 22.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 189.50 croreNet profit of MSTC rose 22.31% to Rs 61.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 189.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 179.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales189.50179.00 6 OPM %36.7736.46 -PBDT88.6286.02 3 PBT81.9780.56 2 NP61.9050.61 22
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content