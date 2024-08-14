MSTC consolidated net profit rises 22.31% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 5.87% to Rs 189.50 crore

Net profit of MSTC rose 22.31% to Rs 61.90 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 50.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 5.87% to Rs 189.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 179.00 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.189.50179.0036.7736.4688.6286.0281.9780.5661.9050.61