McNally Bharat Engineering Company reports consolidated net loss of Rs 220.32 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.13% to Rs 26.18 crore

Net Loss of McNally Bharat Engineering Company reported to Rs 220.32 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 236.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 36.13% to Rs 26.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 40.99 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.26.1840.99-18.56-16.59-219.67-236.08-220.32-236.92-220.32-236.92