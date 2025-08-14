Engineers India consolidated net profit declines 28.60% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 39.52% to Rs 870.36 croreNet profit of Engineers India declined 28.60% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 91.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 39.52% to Rs 870.36 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 623.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales870.36623.83 40 OPM %8.288.18 -PBDT107.8389.11 21 PBT97.2879.26 23 NP65.4091.60 -29
