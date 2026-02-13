Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 19.83% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 14.16% to Rs 55.37 crore

Net profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 19.83% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 55.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.55.3748.5074.4365.6510.088.619.397.787.015.85

Powered by Capital Market - Live News