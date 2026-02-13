Mufin Green Finance consolidated net profit rises 19.83% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 14.16% to Rs 55.37 croreNet profit of Mufin Green Finance rose 19.83% to Rs 7.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 5.85 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 14.16% to Rs 55.37 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 48.50 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales55.3748.50 14 OPM %74.4365.65 -PBDT10.088.61 17 PBT9.397.78 21 NP7.015.85 20
First Published: Feb 13 2026 | 5:56 PM IST