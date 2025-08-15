Jyoti standalone net profit rises 185.29% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.68% to Rs 69.11 croreNet profit of Jyoti rose 185.29% to Rs 5.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.68% to Rs 69.11 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 43.28 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales69.1143.28 60 OPM %6.297.07 -PBDT6.703.31 102 PBT5.822.04 185 NP5.822.04 185
