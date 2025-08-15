United Van Der Horst standalone net profit rises 1100.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 59.47% to Rs 9.09 croreNet profit of United Van Der Horst rose 1100.00% to Rs 2.04 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 59.47% to Rs 9.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales9.095.70 59 OPM %47.3026.32 -PBDT3.880.88 341 PBT3.190.26 1127 NP2.040.17 1100
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content