Ganesh Holdings reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 75.00% to Rs 0.07 croreGanesh Holdings reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended June 2025 and during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales0.070.04 75 OPM %00 -PBDT00 0 PBT00 0 NP00 0
