Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Raasi Refractories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Raasi Refractories reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.28 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 15 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

Sales rise 10.73% to Rs 10.84 crore

Net profit of Raasi Refractories reported to Rs 0.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net loss of Rs 0.51 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 10.73% to Rs 10.84 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales10.849.79 11 OPM %8.76-4.49 -PBDT0.47-0.31 LP PBT0.28-0.51 LP NP0.28-0.51 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 15 2025 | 9:18 AM IST

