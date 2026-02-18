Wednesday, February 18, 2026 | 09:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 126.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 126.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales rise 46.89% to Rs 2168.84 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Fincorp rose 126.26% to Rs 489.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 216.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.89% to Rs 2168.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1476.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2168.841476.51 47 OPM %70.8465.93 -PBDT729.46348.32 109 PBT668.16293.14 128 NP489.03216.14 126

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST

