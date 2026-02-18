Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 126.26% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 46.89% to Rs 2168.84 croreNet profit of Muthoot Fincorp rose 126.26% to Rs 489.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 216.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.89% to Rs 2168.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1476.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales2168.841476.51 47 OPM %70.8465.93 -PBDT729.46348.32 109 PBT668.16293.14 128 NP489.03216.14 126
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 18 2026 | 9:05 AM IST