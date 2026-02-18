Muthoot Fincorp standalone net profit rises 126.26% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 46.89% to Rs 2168.84 crore

Net profit of Muthoot Fincorp rose 126.26% to Rs 489.03 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 216.14 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 46.89% to Rs 2168.84 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1476.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.2168.841476.5170.8465.93729.46348.32668.16293.14489.03216.14

