Bondada Engg hits the roof after completing first export order to USA

Bondada Engg hits the roof after completing first export order to USA

Last Updated : Mar 05 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Bondada Engineering hit an upper circuit of 5% at Rs 357.85 after the company announced that its subsidiary, Bondada Green Engineering has successfully completed its first export order.

The order involved exporting 1,982 metric tons (MT) of WS Beams to GameChange Solar Corp, based in Norwalk, Connecticut, USA.

The company highlighted that this milestone transaction reinforces Indias position as a trusted global manufacturing hub and aligns with the vision of "Viksit Bharat"a self-reliant and future-ready nation. The WS Beams, which play a pivotal role in enhancing solar infrastructure, are known for their superior durability, efficiency, and sustainability. This export supports the USAs clean energy transition, while also showcasing Indias innovation and reliability in the renewable energy sector.

 

Looking ahead, Bondada Group expressed optimism that this milestone marks the beginning of many such accomplishments and reiterated its commitment to achieving greater heights in the future.

Bondada Engineering is an infrastructure company that provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) services, as well as operations and maintenance (O&M) services to customers in the telecom and solar energy industries throughout India.

On a full-year basis, the company's consolidated net profit surged 167.2% to Rs 44.73 crore on 116.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 800.72 crore in FY24 over FY23.

First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

