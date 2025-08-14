RKEC Projects consolidated net profit declines 36.53% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales decline 10.16% to Rs 76.07 croreNet profit of RKEC Projects declined 36.53% to Rs 3.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.31 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 10.16% to Rs 76.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 84.67 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales76.0784.67 -10 OPM %14.8515.87 -PBDT6.859.45 -28 PBT4.587.31 -37 NP3.375.31 -37
