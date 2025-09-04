Thursday, September 04, 2025 | 08:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / RailTel Corp secures Rs 15-cr order from MHA

RailTel Corp secures Rs 15-cr order from MHA

Image

Last Updated : Sep 04 2025 | 8:31 AM IST

RailTel Corporation of India said it has received an order worth Rs 14.94 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of IP-based CCTV surveillance systems at MHA.

The order is to be executed by 1 September 2030.

RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.

The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.

 

The counter declined 1.04% to settle at Rs 348.30 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Maruti Suzuki India launches the All-New VICTORIS

Maruti Suzuki India launches the All-New VICTORIS

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 82.61 times

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 82.61 times

Varun Beverages to acquire stake in renewable energy company

Varun Beverages to acquire stake in renewable energy company

INR recovers from all time lows; Positive equities support

INR recovers from all time lows; Positive equities support

Employment in unincorporated sector continues to rise, crosses 13-crore mark

Employment in unincorporated sector continues to rise, crosses 13-crore mark

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2025 | 8:17 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategyGST RatesSchool Holiday on September 4Bihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon