RailTel Corp secures Rs 15-cr order from MHA

RailTel Corporation of India said it has received an order worth Rs 14.94 crore from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) for supply, installation, testing and commissioning (SITC) of IP-based CCTV surveillance systems at MHA.The order is to be executed by 1 September 2030.
RailTel Corporation, a "Navratna" PSU, is one of the largest neutral telecom infrastructure providers in the country, owning a Pan-India optical fiber network.
The companys standalone net profit jumped 35.81% to Rs 66.10 crore in Q1 FY26, compared with Rs 48.67 crore in Q1 FY25. Revenue from operations rose 33.27% YoY to Rs 743.81 crore in Q1 FY26.
The counter declined 1.04% to settle at Rs 348.30 on the BSE.
