Baba Arts standalone net profit declines 61.54% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 291.30% to Rs 3.60 croreNet profit of Baba Arts declined 61.54% to Rs 0.15 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.39 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 291.30% to Rs 3.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.92 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3.600.92 291 OPM %4.1726.09 -PBDT0.220.54 -59 PBT0.200.53 -62 NP0.150.39 -62
