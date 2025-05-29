Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nahar Polyfilms reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Nahar Polyfilms reports standalone net profit of Rs 13.06 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:08 AM IST

Sales rise 2.31% to Rs 156.64 crore

Net profit of Nahar Polyfilms reported to Rs 13.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2.31% to Rs 156.64 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit reported to Rs 36.36 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 8.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.00% to Rs 665.94 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 599.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales156.64153.10 2 665.94599.93 11 OPM %15.001.12 -11.433.55 - PBDT27.832.80 894 84.8620.97 305 PBT19.74-5.26 LP 52.36-11.46 LP NP13.06-2.03 LP 36.36-8.49 LP

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Microse India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Microse India reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.10 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prashant India reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SIP Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

SIP Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.23 crore in the March 2025 quarter

HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 4.75% in the March 2025 quarter

HeidelbergCement India standalone net profit rises 4.75% in the March 2025 quarter

Cohance Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Cohance Lifesciences consolidated net profit declines 21.29% in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon