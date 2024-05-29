Nahar Spinning Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.37 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.67% to Rs 815.42 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 51.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 110.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.05% to Rs 3050.02 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2796.91 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Nahar Spinning Mills reported to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 9.79 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 12.67% to Rs 815.42 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 723.74 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.815.42723.743050.022796.915.124.722.747.6125.6935.4432.97227.241.6215.73-55.51154.68-0.379.79-51.08110.79