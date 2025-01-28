Business Standard

Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Nakoda Group of Industries reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jan 28 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Sales decline 1.59% to Rs 14.23 crore

Nakoda Group of Industries reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net loss of Rs 0.54 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 1.59% to Rs 14.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 14.46 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales14.2314.46 -2 OPM %5.060.48 -PBDT0.32-0.41 LP PBT0-0.72 100 NP0-0.54 100

First Published: Jan 28 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

