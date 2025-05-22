Thursday, May 22, 2025 | 10:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NALCO gains as Q4 PAT soars 105% YoY to Rs 2,078 crore

Last Updated : May 22 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) added 1.84% after the company reported a 104.59% surge in standalone net profit to Rs 2,078.37 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 1,015.83 crore in Q4 FY24.

Revenue from operations jumped 47.18% YoY to Rs 5,267.83 crore in the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 2,759.64 crore in Q4 FY25, up 101.51% as against Rs 1,369.48 crore reported in the same period a year ago.

Total expense declined 3.18% year on year to Rs 2,633.80 crore during the quarter. The cost of raw materials consumed stood at Rs 578.51 crore (down 15.01% YoY), while employee benefits expense was at Rs 413.25 crore (down 19.38% YoY) during the period under review.

 

The companys revenue from chemicals was at Rs 2,536.66 crore (up 59.77% YoY) and income from aluminum stood at Rs 3,250.26 crore (up 32.68% YoY) during the period under review.

Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD, stated that the companys growth gained significant momentum in the third and fourth quarters of FY25, as reflected in its robust financial performance and strong revenue growth. Enhancing efficiency, optimizing costs, and the unwavering commitment of our employees have played a pivotal role in enabling NALCO to maintain competitive pricing in a dynamic market environment. Furthermore, our strategic focus on process improvements has fostered a motivated, performance-driven workforce, he said.

With aluminium prices firming up and demand steadily increasing, NALCO is well-positioned to sustain its growth trajectory. Looking ahead, Shri Singh reaffirmed the companys commitment to long-term sustainable growth through strategic expansions, including the 5th Stream expansion of the Alumina Refinery, the operationalization of the Pottangi Bauxite Mines, and the proposed expansion of the existing Smelter Plant and Captive Power Plant. These initiatives are expected to provide a strong foundation for sustainable and resilient growth, further strengthening NALCOs position in the global aluminium sector.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) manufactures and sells Alumina and Aluminium.

First Published: May 22 2025 | 10:21 AM IST

