Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 03:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NALCO Q2 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 1,433 cr; revenue up 7% on higher alumina and chemical sales

NALCO Q2 PAT rises 35% YoY to Rs 1,433 cr; revenue up 7% on higher alumina and chemical sales

Image

Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) reported a strong performance for the September quarter (Q2 FY26), driven by improved operational efficiency, higher alumina output, and cost optimization initiatives.

On a standalone basis, the companys net profit surged 34.93% year-on-year to Rs 1,433.17 crore on a 7.27% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 4,292.34 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25. Profit before tax (PBT) advanced 31.93% YoY to Rs 1,895.23 crore during the quarter ended 30 September 2025.

Total expenses declined 3.34% YoY to Rs 2,548.58 crore. Employee benefits expense fell 7.58% to Rs 440.35 crore, while finance cost jumped 88.7% YoY to Rs 8.36 crore. Other expenses stood at Rs 604.22 crore, up 16.06% YoY.

 

Segment-wise, revenue from chemicals stood at Rs 1,834.05 crore (up 7.72% YoY), while aluminium income rose 5.63% YoY to Rs 2,880.35 crore in Q2 FY26.

Shri Brijendra Pratap Singh, CMD, stated, We have demonstrated resilience through operational excellence, cost-saving measures, and sustained productivity, supported by higher volumes and improved efficiency, despite lower sales realization from metal prices. Going forward, we remain focused on value addition, sustainability, and expanding our production capacities to ensure long-term growth and value creation for all stakeholders.

He further said that the achievement is a moment of pride for NALCO, and we express our sincere gratitude for the unwavering support extended by our valued stakeholders, the Ministry of Mines, the Government of India, and the Government of Odisha.

Also Read

India vs Australia 5th T20 live scorecard

India vs Australia LIVE SCORE UPDATES 5th T20I: Play stopped due rain; India 52/0 after 4.5 overs

NABARD, Nabard

High-powered panel grants approval to various projects under Nabard's RIDF

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Migrant workers, youth X factor of Bihar polls, not women: Prashant Kishor

India vs Australia 1st T20 broadcast details

IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 5th T20 match in Brisbane today?

Stray dogs

Over 90,000 stray dogs in Mumbai but only 8 shelters for them: BMC

Meanwhile, the board approved a first interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share, equivalent to 80% of the Rs 5 face value, for FY26.

National Aluminium Company (NALCO) manufactures and sells Alumina and Aluminium.

Shares of National Aluminium Company rose 1.65% to close at Rs 234.45 on the BSE.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 6.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Mangal Electrical Industries standalone net profit declines 6.86% in the September 2025 quarter

Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Saven Technologies standalone net profit rises 13.24% in the September 2025 quarter

Creative Castings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Creative Castings reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.04 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 13.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Ambika Cotton Mills standalone net profit rises 13.29% in the September 2025 quarter

Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Apex Frozen Foods reports standalone net profit of Rs 11.87 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon