Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Elections / Bihar Elections / News / Migrant workers, youth X factor of Bihar polls, not women: Prashant Kishor

Migrant workers, youth X factor of Bihar polls, not women: Prashant Kishor

Kishor claimed the 'vote chori' allegation of the Congress is a non-issue in the Bihar polls

Prashant Kishore, Prashant

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Supaul
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 08 2025 | 2:50 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Saturday claimed that migrant workers and the youth are the real "X factor" of the ongoing assembly elections in Bihar, and not the women.

Speaking to reporters in Supaul, the former poll strategist claimed the youth and migrant workers are determined to vote for change.

"Migrant workers are coming back home in large numbers to vote along with their families. Migrant workers used to vote for the NDA in the past because they had no alternative," he said, claiming that this time, they were voting for his party.

"The PM earlier used to get votes of migrant workers and people in general by spreading fear of RJD's 'jungle raj'. However, he is unable to get a sense of the current ground situation. People who apprehended the resurgence of 'jungle raj' in Bihar can see an alternative this election in Jan Suraaj," he added.

 

Kishor claimed the 'vote chori' allegation of the Congress is a non-issue in the Bihar polls.

"Ask any person on the street, nobody's name was deleted from the electoral rolls in the seats that went to the polls in the first phase," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, PM Modi

Record turnout in Bihar phase-1 elections 'huge shock' to Oppn: PM Modi

ECI, election commission of india, election commission

No repoll recommended in Phase 1 of Bihar assembly elections: EC

Political parties spending

Over half of Bihar's unrecognised parties skip financial disclosure: ADR

Tejasvi

Bihar records highest-ever voter turnout of 64.66% in first phase of polls

Vote, Voter, Voting, Bihar Election, Election

Bihar elections voting phase I LIVE news: 64.46% voter turnout logged till 8 pm, says ECI

Topics : Bihar Election 2025 News Bihar Elections 2025 Bihar Assembly Elections Bihar Assembly Prashant kishore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 08 2025 | 2:49 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayHindalco Q2 ResultsElon Musk Tesla Pay PackageBajaj Auto Q2 ResultsOTT Release this WeekPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon