Cabinet approves Revised SHAKTI Policy for Coal Allocation to Power Sector

Cabinet approves Revised SHAKTI Policy for Coal Allocation to Power Sector

Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 4:31 PM IST
The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs has approved grant of fresh coal linkages to Thermal Power Plants of Central Sector/State Sector/ Independent Power Producers (IPPs). Two windows have been proposed under the Revised SHAKTI policy: Coal Linkage to Central Gencos/States at Notified price: WindowI and Coal Linkage to all Gencos at a Premium above Notified price: Window II. With the introduction of Revised SHAKTI Policy, existing eight paras, for coal allocation, have been mapped to only two Windows, in the spirit of ease of doing Business. Window-I (coal linkage at notified price) and Window-II (coal linkage at premium above notified price). Revised SHAKTI Policy shall enable the Power Plants to plan for meeting their coal requirement depending upon their demand for Long-Term / Short Term.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 07 2025 | 4:12 PM IST

