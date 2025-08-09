Saturday, August 09, 2025 | 04:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HLV reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

HLV reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.47 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 09 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

Sales decline 5.15% to Rs 40.74 crore

Net loss of HLV reported to Rs 3.47 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales declined 5.15% to Rs 40.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 42.95 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales40.7442.95 -5 OPM %-4.201.12 -PBDT0.915.12 -82 PBT-3.471.62 PL NP-3.471.62 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Aug 09 2025 | 4:15 PM IST

