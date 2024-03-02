Sensex (    %)
                        
Varun Beverages Ltd rises for third straight session

Image

Last Updated : Mar 02 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Varun Beverages Ltd is quoting at Rs 1448.75, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 113.29% in last one year as compared to a 27.19% jump in NIFTY and a 19.94% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.
Varun Beverages Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1448.75, up 2.18% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.18% on the day, quoting at 22378.4. The Sensex is at 73806.15, up 0.08%. Varun Beverages Ltd has gained around 11.23% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Varun Beverages Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 0.42% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54225.15, up 0.44% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.88 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.35 lakh shares in last one month.
The PE of the stock is 103.84 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
First Published: Mar 02 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

