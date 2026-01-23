National Aluminium Company Ltd gains for third straight session

National Aluminium Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 378.1, up 3.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 86.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% jump in NIFTY and a 37.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

National Aluminium Company Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 378.1, up 3.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25210.75. The Sensex is at 82029.72, down 0.34%. National Aluminium Company Ltd has gained around 28.04% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which National Aluminium Company Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 8.36% in last one month and is currently quoting at 11573.7, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 166.79 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 194.18 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 377.05, up 3.53% on the day. National Aluminium Company Ltd is up 86.07% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% jump in NIFTY and a 37.94% jump in the Nifty Metal index.

The PE of the stock is 10.87 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News