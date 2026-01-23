Friday, January 23, 2026 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 2.61%, up for third straight session

Ashok Leyland Ltd soars 2.61%, up for third straight session

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

Ashok Leyland Ltd is quoting at Rs 195.25, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 91.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% gain in NIFTY and a 21.67% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

Ashok Leyland Ltd rose for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 195.25, up 2.61% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25210.75. The Sensex is at 82029.72, down 0.34%. Ashok Leyland Ltd has added around 11.37% in last one month.

 

Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Ashok Leyland Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.26% in last one month and is currently quoting at 27110.2, down 0.49% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 243.99 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 169.12 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 196.15, up 2.73% on the day. Ashok Leyland Ltd is up 91.14% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% gain in NIFTY and a 21.67% gain in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 32.78 based on TTM earnings ending September 25.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

