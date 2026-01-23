360 ONE WAM allots 2.61 lakh equity shares under ESOS

360 ONE WAM has allotted 2,61,596 equity shares under ESOS on 23 January 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 40,52,70,365/- comprising of 40,52,70,365 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, to Rs. 40,55,31,961/- comprising of 40,55,31,961 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

