360 ONE WAM allots 2.61 lakh equity shares under ESOS
360 ONE WAM has allotted 2,61,596 equity shares under ESOS on 23 January 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 40,52,70,365/- comprising of 40,52,70,365 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, to Rs. 40,55,31,961/- comprising of 40,55,31,961 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST