360 ONE WAM allots 2.61 lakh equity shares under ESOS

Last Updated : Jan 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST
360 ONE WAM has allotted 2,61,596 equity shares under ESOS on 23 January 2026. Consequent to the aforesaid allotment, the issued, subscribed and paid-up share capital of the Company has increased from Rs. 40,52,70,365/- comprising of 40,52,70,365 equity shares of Re. 1/- each, to Rs. 40,55,31,961/- comprising of 40,55,31,961 equity shares of Re. 1/- each.

First Published: Jan 23 2026 | 1:31 PM IST

