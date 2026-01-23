Tech Mahindra Ltd gains for third straight session

Tech Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 1706.1, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 0.98% in last one year as compared to a 9.17% jump in NIFTY and a 11.75% jump in the Nifty IT index.

Tech Mahindra Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1706.1, up 1.11% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.31% on the day, quoting at 25210.75. The Sensex is at 82029.72, down 0.34%. Tech Mahindra Ltd has gained around 4.57% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty IT index of which Tech Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 1.45% in last one month and is currently quoting at 38301.75, up 0.28% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 10.75 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 18.97 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 39.34 based on TTM earnings ending December 25.

