National Commodity Clearing standalone net profit rises 23.38% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2.50% to Rs 658.05 croreNet profit of National Commodity Clearing rose 23.38% to Rs 22.53 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 18.26 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 2.50% to Rs 658.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 642.03 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales658.05642.03 2 OPM %4.653.83 -PBDT30.6224.62 24 PBT30.6224.62 24 NP22.5318.26 23
