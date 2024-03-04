Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

National Electronic Funds Transfer Clocks Record High Single Day Transactions

Image

Last Updated : Mar 04 2024 | 2:32 PM IST
National Electronic Funds Transfer or NEFT system achieved a milestone on February 29, 2024, by processing 4,10,61,337 transactions, the highest number of transactions processed in a day so far, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) noted. During the previous ten years (2014-23), NEFT and RTGS systems have registered growth of 700 per cent and 200 per cent respectively in terms of volume and 670 per cent and 104 per cent respectively in terms of value. RTGS system had processed its highest ever volume of 16.25 lakh transactions in a day on March 31, 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Single.id Addresses 'Rewards Payment' Challenges for Retailers, Partnering with Some of the Biggest Retail and Financial Partners

Board of BASF India approves transfer of coatings business to BASF India Coatings

WellxPay: A reliable payment gateway which makes international payments simpler, faster and more efficient

Urbanrise's the World of Joy Clocks Sales of 1023 Homes in Just 60 Days

Foodrik - India's Chana Sattu healthy snacking brand clocks 3x growth this year

JTL Inds becomes 'net debt free'; expects to commission DFT plant by Q1 FY25

Indiabulls Housing Finance repays FCCBs of USD 148.71 million

Consumer goods stocks edge lower

Information Technology stocks edge lower

Consumer Durables shares fall

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 04 2024 | 2:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLok Sabha Polls LiveLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayNational Safety Day 2024E-Commerce JobsWPL 2024 Points TableIndia growth ForecastBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon