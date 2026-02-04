National Fittings standalone net profit rises 181.73% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 23.64 crore

Net profit of National Fittings rose 181.73% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.23.6420.8212.0610.183.642.502.931.642.931.04

