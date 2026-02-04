National Fittings standalone net profit rises 181.73% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 13.54% to Rs 23.64 croreNet profit of National Fittings rose 181.73% to Rs 2.93 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.04 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 13.54% to Rs 23.64 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 20.82 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales23.6420.82 14 OPM %12.0610.18 -PBDT3.642.50 46 PBT2.931.64 79 NP2.931.04 182
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Ishwarshakti Holdings & Traders reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.14 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Feb 04 2026 | 5:17 PM IST