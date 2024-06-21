Business Standard
National Insurance Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 27.91 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 6:06 PM IST
Sales rise 6.74% to Rs 3479.47 crore
Net profit of National Insurance Company reported to Rs 27.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1543.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 6.74% to Rs 3479.47 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3259.83 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 198.65 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 4137.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 7.42% to Rs 13648.74 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 12706.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales3479.473259.83 7 13648.7412706.16 7 OPM %2.02-95.87 --2.58-45.06 - PBDT27.91-1543.66 LP -198.65-4137.47 95 PBT27.91-1543.66 LP -198.65-4137.47 95 NP27.91-1543.66 LP -198.65-4137.47 95
First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 5:51 PM IST

