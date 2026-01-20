Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 51.16% in the December 2025 quarter

National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 51.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales decline 79.80% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) rose 51.16% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 79.80% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.1715.69 -80 OPM %-1.89-6.25 -PBDT4.313.17 36 PBT4.313.17 36 NP3.252.15 51

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

