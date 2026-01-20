National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 51.16% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 79.80% to Rs 3.17 crore

Net profit of National Standard (India) rose 51.16% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 79.80% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.3.1715.69-1.89-6.254.313.174.313.173.252.15

Powered by Capital Market - Live News