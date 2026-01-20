National Standard (India) standalone net profit rises 51.16% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 79.80% to Rs 3.17 croreNet profit of National Standard (India) rose 51.16% to Rs 3.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 2.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 79.80% to Rs 3.17 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 15.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales3.1715.69 -80 OPM %-1.89-6.25 -PBDT4.313.17 36 PBT4.313.17 36 NP3.252.15 51
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Laddu Gopal Online Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST