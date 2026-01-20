Tuesday, January 20, 2026 | 02:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Laddu Gopal Online Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Laddu Gopal Online Services reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.01 crore in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

Sales reported at Rs 13.21 crore

Net loss of Laddu Gopal Online Services reported to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.53 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales reported to Rs 13.21 crore in the quarter ended December 2025. There were no Sales reported during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales13.210 0 OPM %-0.080 -PBDT-0.010.59 PL PBT-0.010.59 PL NP-0.010.53 PL

First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST

