Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 367.09% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 158.59 crore

Net profit of Rudra Global Infra Products rose 367.09% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 158.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 148.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.158.59148.389.284.7011.072.999.871.597.381.58

