Rudra Global Infra Products consolidated net profit rises 367.09% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 6.88% to Rs 158.59 croreNet profit of Rudra Global Infra Products rose 367.09% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1.58 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 6.88% to Rs 158.59 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 148.38 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales158.59148.38 7 OPM %9.284.70 -PBDT11.072.99 270 PBT9.871.59 521 NP7.381.58 367
First Published: Jan 20 2026 | 2:04 PM IST