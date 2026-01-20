Vardhman Acrylics standalone net profit rises 86.65% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 6.73% to Rs 76.28 crore

Net profit of Vardhman Acrylics rose 86.65% to Rs 7.41 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 3.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 6.73% to Rs 76.28 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 81.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.76.2881.789.290.9910.415.509.644.797.413.97

