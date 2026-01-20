Aarti Surfactants consolidated net profit rises 357.50% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 27.65% to Rs 207.79 crore

Net profit of Aarti Surfactants rose 357.50% to Rs 3.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 27.65% to Rs 207.79 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 162.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.207.79162.786.115.469.575.615.101.213.660.80

