Tuesday, August 12, 2025 | 11:38 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Volume of digital payment transactions spikes at CAGR of 41% over last seven years

Volume of digital payment transactions spikes at CAGR of 41% over last seven years

Image

Last Updated : Aug 12 2025 | 11:31 AM IST
Minister of State in the Ministry of Finance Pankaj Chaudhary has noted in a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha that the total volume of digital payment transactions in the country has increased from 2,071 crore in FY 2017-18 to 22,831 crore in FY 2024-25, growing at a CAGR of 41%. During the same period, the value of transactions has grown from Rs. 1,962 lakh crore to Rs. 3,509 lakh crore. Further, the total monthly volume of digital payment has increased from 1,739 crore in June 2024 to 2,099 crore in June 2025. During the same period the value of transactions has increased from Rs. 244 lakh crore in June 2024 to Rs. 264 lakh crore in June 2025. UPI transactions, in particular, have grown from 92 crore in FY 2017-18 to 18,587 crore in FY 2024-25, with a CAGR of 114%. During the same period, the value of transactions has grown from Rs. 1.10 lakh crore to Rs. 261 lakh crore. In July 2025, UPI reached another milestone recording over 1,946.79 crore transactions in a single month for the first time.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 71-cr work order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 71-cr work order from Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam

Heubach Colorants rises after strong Q1 performance

Heubach Colorants rises after strong Q1 performance

Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation gains on securing Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation secures Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation secures Rs 3-cr work order from Nyati Engineering & Construction

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof on securing Rs 6.25 cr order

Power and Instrumentation hits the roof on securing Rs 6.25 cr order

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 12 2025 | 11:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayAll Time Plastics IPOQ1 Result TodayRevised Income Tax Bill 2025Breaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon