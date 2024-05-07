Navin Fluorine International consolidated net profit declines 48.39% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 13.65% to Rs 601.95 croreNet profit of Navin Fluorine International declined 48.39% to Rs 70.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 13.65% to Rs 601.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 697.10 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 27.90% to Rs 270.50 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 375.18 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.60% to Rs 2065.01 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2077.40 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content